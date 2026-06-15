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Following Adobe Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Is Next for ADBE Stock

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The Adobe logo on a smartphone screen by filins via Adobe Stock
The Adobe logo on a smartphone screen by filins via Adobe Stock

Adobe (ADBE) shares have inched lower in recent sessions as a sudden departure of the company’s CFO, Dan Durn, overshadowed its marketing-beating Q2 and raised full-year guidance. 

In the earnings release, management also signaled intent to prioritize user acquisition over recurring revenue, further denting sentiment in the near term. 

Adobe stock is already down nearly 40% year-to-date, but the derivatives market seems to believe it could tumble further as the year unfolds.  

www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests Adobe Stock Is Headed

According to Barchart, the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring mid-July sits at 3.41x currently, indicating a very strong bearish skew. 

The lower price on those options contracts is set at just over $191 at the time of writing, suggesting ADBE shares could crater by another 9% over the next four weeks. 

This bearish sentiment is substantiated by technicals: Adobe is currently trading firmly below its key moving averages (MAs), and an RSI in the early 30s points to intense selling pressure. 

In fact, Barchart currently holds a “100% SELL” rating on the software giant – reinforcing that momentum continues to signal further downside ahead.  

Why Are Investors Punishing ADBE Shares in 2026?

Adobe shares have been in a sharp downtrend this year primarily because investors aren’t entirely convinced that they’re well-positioned for the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

Highly sophisticated, cost-efficient AI solutions from the likes of Anthropic or Canva, they believe, are eroding the giant’s core subscriber base. 

And its AI features, including Firefly, aren’t monetizing fast enough to offset this hit to the overall subscriber count. 

Moreover, ADBE’s long-time chief executive, Shantanu Narayen, has already announced plans to step down, and the board is yet to name a replacement. 

This leadership uncertainty — now including the imminent departure of the CFO as well — at such a defining moment is adding another layer of pressure to an already fragile narrative.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Adobe Inc

Despite aforementioned concerns and the bearish options pricing, Wall Street hasn’t thrown in the towel on ADBE stock. 

While the consensus rating on Adobe is “Hold," the mean price target of about $313 continues to suggest significant upside from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ADBE 210.10 +6.08 +2.98%
Adobe Systems Inc

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