Oracle's Q4 Double Beat Shouldn't Have Sent Shares Down By 10%. What Spooked Investors?

We live in a time where a reiteration of guidance can lead to a brutal selloff in shares. Thus, when Oracle (ORCL) stock dropped like a rock after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter numbers, the fall wasn't exactly surprising. For Oracle, however, the reason behind the drop was different. Instead, investors were unenthused about Oracle's $40 billion capital raise, as concerns are increasingly rising among the broader AI trade regarding returns on massive capital expenditures.

But context matters here. The $40 billion raise includes Oracle's $20 billion equity financing announced earlier this year. Further, the company revealed that it would not raise any additional debt in this calendar year. Having said that, the Q4 print put forth some genuine concerns alongside some real positives.

Oracle's Clouded Q4 Report

Oracle's Q4 results, reported on June 10, gave mixed signals. Let's start with the positives.

Revenue and earnings both increased year-over-year (YOY) while coming in ahead of consensus estimates. While total revenue of $19.2 billion climbed 21% YOY, earnings grew at an even higher rate of 24% YOY to $2.11 per share. EPS came in comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.96 per share, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of an earnings beat from the company. Meanwhile, along with maintaining its previous guidance for revenue of $90 billion for fiscal 2027, Oracle raised its non-GAAP EPS forecast to $8.05 per share.

Coming to cash flows, fiscal 2026 saw the company report net cash from operating activities of $32 billion, a rise from $20.8 billion in fiscal 2025. Overall, Oracle's cash balance at the end of Q4 stood at $31.3 billion, much higher than its short-term debt levels of $7.2 billion.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) — a key indicator of future demand and revenue — soared to $638 billion. This marked a huge leap of 363% YOY. However, a substantial chunk of Oracle's RPO is from one customer, OpenAI, which is itself burning lots of cash.

That brings us to the more underwhelming aspects of the report. The first piece to grab investors' attention is Oracle's lower-than-expected cloud revenue. Cloud revenue for the quarter came in at $9.91 billion, up 47% on a YOY basis but lower than the Street's expectation of $9.99 billion.

Meanwhile, to fund its massive capex, consistently positive free cash flow would have been more ideal. Oracle's free cash flow at the end of Q4 stood at -$23.7 billion, thus requiring the constant funding through equity and debt routes. This fuels concerns around sustainability.

Finally, ORCL stock continues to trade at overvalued levels. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) multiple of 29.1 times, 7.8 times, and 19.1 times, respectively, all come in above the sector medians.

Valued at a market capitalization of $529 billion, ORCL stock is down 2% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock also offers a modest dividend yield of 1.09%.

Looking Into the Future for Oracle

Oracle has some material concerns confronting it, along with some tailwinds and noteworthy positives.

To start with the latter, what makes its architecture genuinely distinctive is the vertical integration. The company has embedded AI across all three layers of its software stack — from cloud data-center automation through Autonomous Database and Autonomous Linux — to enterprise applications spanning healthcare, banking, utilities, and retail. That means a customer buying Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is running on the same company's database, same autonomous infrastructure, and same AI agent layer. That is a tighter stack than Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, or Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Cloud can offer, since none of them natively own the enterprise application tier the way Oracle does. Oracle now has over 211 live and planned cloud regions worldwide, more than any competitor, and is halfway through building 72 multicloud datacenters embedded within Amazon, Google, and Microsoft's own clouds.

That brings us to the company's Multicloud AI Database business. This segment posted a remarkable 404% YOY expansion in Q4, highlighting its potential to reshape the Oracle narrative from a single focus on AI infrastructure into a dual-engine operation with distinct financial characteristics. Oracle has integrated its Exadata hardware and Autonomous Database capabilities directly within the facilities of major hyperscale providers such as AWS. This arrangement allows organizations that previously operated Oracle databases on their own premises or through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to access these services seamlessly inside their current hyperscaler environments, representing a notable shift in the domain of cloud computing. Should Oracle successfully develop this additional growth driver, it could deliver improved unit economics with reduced capital demands and position the firm more closely to conventional enterprise software models rather than large-scale infrastructure projects.

At the same time, Oracle finds itself in a catch-up position relative to deeply entrenched cloud leaders while protecting its established database dominance. Competitors like AWS and Microsoft Azure possess significantly greater resources and are expanding their networks at a rapid pace, which could turn cloud storage and processing into more standardized offerings. Although Oracle has made progress in moving longstanding database clients onto its own cloud platform, it faces ongoing pressure from open source options and native cloud solutions that challenge its traditionally high-margin software licensing income.

Finally, the cloud business is cost-heavy, as evidenced by the massive capex requirements. This also brings with it lower margins for Oracle compared to its high-margin legacy enterprise software business. The primary way to tackle this is with scale, and Oracle is doing that. It's just that it now has to be from different customers and not just OpenAI.

What Do Analysts Think of Oracle Stock?

Overall, analysts have a consensus “Strong Buy” rating for ORCL stock. The mean target price of $257.35 denotes potential upside of about 33% from current levels. Out of 43 analysts covering the stock, 33 have a “Strong Buy” rating, one has a “Moderate Buy” rating, eight analysts have a “Hold” rating, and one has a “Strong Sell” rating.