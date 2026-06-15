Is STERIS Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Woman scientist in lab looking at microscope medical test by aFotostock via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $20.3 billion , STERIS plc ( STE ) is a global provider of infection prevention products and services, serving healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries across the United States, Ireland, and other international markets. The company operates through three business segments: Healthcare; Applied Sterilization Technologies; and Life Sciences, offering a broad portfolio of sterilization equipment, cleaning solutions, surgical products, and related support services.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and STERIS fits this criterion perfectly. STERIS is dedicated to helping customers create safer healthcare and laboratory environments through innovative infection prevention and contamination control solutions.

Shares of the Mentor, Ohio-based company have slipped 22.8% from its 52-week high of $269.44 . STE stock has decreased 2.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 9.7% rise over the same time frame.

The stock is down 18.1% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI's 6.5% gain. Longer term, shares of STERIS have declined 14.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 19.2% return over the same time frame.

STE stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early December 2025. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since February.

Shares of STERIS rose 4.5% following its fiscal Q4 2026 results on May 11, with quarter revenue increasing 7% year-over-year to $1.6 billion and adjusted EPS rising to $2.83, while full-year revenue grew 9% to a record $5.9 billion and adjusted EPS increased 10% to $10.17. Investor sentiment was further supported by robust cash generation, as operating cash flow reached $1.34 billion and free cash flow climbed 25% to $982.9 million in fiscal 2026.

Additionally, the company provided a positive fiscal 2027 outlook, forecasting 7% - 8% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $11.10 - $11.30 (up 9% - 11%), and announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program.

In comparison, rival Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) has lagged behind STE stock. ABT stock has dipped 29.3% on a YTD basis and 34.7% over the past 52 weeks.