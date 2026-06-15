Is Rollins Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

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With a market cap of $22.7 billion , Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ) is a leading provider of pest and wildlife control services for residential and commercial customers across the United States and international markets. The company offers comprehensive pest management solutions, protecting properties from rodents, insects, termites, and other common pests.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “largea-cap” stocks and Rollins fits this criterion perfectly. It also delivers specialized workplace pest control services to industries such as healthcare, food service, and logistics through both direct operations and franchise networks.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have dipped 28.5% from its 52-week high of $66.14 . The stock has fallen 15.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 16% increase over the same time frame.

ROL stock is down 21.4% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s 11.4% gain. In the longer term, shares of the company have declined 17.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 31.7% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year. Also, it has fallen below its 50-day moving average since mid-February.

Shares of Rollins rose over 3% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22 as revenue increased 10.2% to $906 million, organic revenue grew 6.6%, and growth accelerated sharply in March to approximately 12% total growth and over 8% organic growth. Investors were also encouraged by a 9.1% growth in adjusted EPS to $0.24, a 4.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $179 million, and management's expectation of improving profitability as the peak season begins.

Additionally, the company highlighted strong demand trends, strategic acquisitions such as Romex, and confidence in its staffing, service capacity, and cash-generating ability.

In comparison, rival Service Corporation International ( SCI ) has shown a less pronounced decline than ROL stock. SCI stock has dipped 1.4% on a YTD basis and 4% over the past 52 weeks.