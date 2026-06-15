How Is Keysight’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

Santa Rosa-based Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is a leading technology company that empowers engineering teams, enterprises, and service providers to accelerate innovation in an increasingly connected and secure world. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to optimize the entire product development lifecycle, from design simulation and prototype validation to manufacturing testing and network and cloud environment optimization. By helping customers bring electronic products to market faster and at lower costs, Keysight has become a critical enabler of next-generation technologies.

With a market capitalization of approximately $59.92 billion, Keysight firmly belongs in the large-cap category, a designation typically reserved for companies valued at $10 billion or more. The company’s customer base spans the global communications ecosystem and a wide range of end markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics, placing the company at the forefront of innovation across multiple high-growth industries.

Keysight shares have been on a remarkable run, climbing to a 52-week high of $370.17 on June 11 and currently trading just 5.3% below that record level. The stock has delivered impressive momentum across multiple timeframes, gaining 24% over the past three months. While that trails the 34.1% return of the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) during the same period, Keysight's longer-term performance has been far more compelling.

Since the start of 2026, shares have surged 72.6%, dramatically outpacing the broader technology ETF's 28.4% gain. The outperformance becomes even more striking over a one-year period, with Keysight soaring 116.5% compared to a 52.4% return for XLK.

Keysight's bullish momentum has remained firmly intact, with the stock holding above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late November. This prolonged stretch above key technical support levels signals strong investor conviction and a well-established uptrend, reinforcing the stock's powerful rally and highlighting the sustained demand that has fueled its market-beating performance.

Keysight shares gained approximately 3.1% on June 12 after the company announced its entry into the Siemens Digital Industries Software Technology Partner Program, a strategic collaboration aimed at improving software testing capabilities for manufacturers. Through the partnership, customers using Siemens' software platforms will gain access to Keysight Eggplant Test, the company's AI-powered test automation solution, enabling more efficient validation of engineering workflows and helping accelerate the development of increasingly complex products.

The stock also benefited from a broader recovery across the semiconductor sector, as investors looked past a recent bout of selling pressure and refocused on the industry's strong long-term fundamentals. Continued optimism surrounding artificial intelligence-driven demand provided an additional tailwind, reinforcing confidence in companies positioned to support the next wave of technology innovation.

However, despite its impressive rally, Keysight has been overshadowed by the even stronger performance of peer Flex Ltd. (FLEX). In the highly competitive technology space, Flex has emerged as a standout winner, with its shares soaring an extraordinary 243.6% over the past year and surging 147.8% year-to-date in 2026. By comparison, Keysight's gains, while substantial, have lagged behind the blistering pace set by its industry rival.

Nevertheless, Wall Street remains highly bullish about KEYS, with the stock currently carrying a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 13 analysts covering KEYS, the average price target stands at $394.17, implying a potential upside of 12.4% from current levels.