Corning’s Amazon Deal Validates the AI Optics Boom. What That Means for GLW Stock.

The AI Infrastructure trade has evolved beyond chips. Corning's (GLW) stock surged after it signed a multibillion-dollar multidecade contract with Amazon (AMZN) to ramp up U.S. production of fiber optics for data centers. This contract is expected to generate thousands of jobs, with 1,000 positions alone created by Corning in North Carolina, along with many construction jobs and an employee training program.

It is important because, besides GPUs, a data center requires more than fiber. It also needs advanced connectivity, optics, less power-hungry optical systems, and a stable domestic supply chain. Wedbush described the deal as validation of the rising demand for optics while noting that it fits a trend towards silicon photonics and matured foundry capacity.

About Corning Stock

Corning Incorporated manufactures glass, ceramics, and optical communications products. It is headquartered in Corning, New York. Its segments include Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Display Technologies, Life Sciences, and Specialty Materials. Currently, Corning has a market cap of approximately $144.7 billion, and as we can see, it became another material beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending.

Recently, GLW stock has been trading near the price level of $171.56, having gained by more than 250% from its 52-week low at $49.47. The stock, on the other hand, lags about 18% from its 52-week high of $211.79. Such dynamics illustrate a strong increase in the stock's value due to the development of optical AI infrastructure.

GLW stock has become extremely expensive. The current price-earnings ratio of Corning stands at 58.79, the price-sales ratio is 9.58, and the price-book ratio is 13.07. From the multiples perspective, investors are expecting very high growth of earnings in the coming years due to optics. To me, GLW stock has already turned into a high-expectation infrastructure compounder.

Corning Beats on Earnings

On April 28, 2026, Corning published strong first-quarter results. Core sales grew by 18% year-over-year (YoY) to reach $4.35 billion, whereas core EPS surged 30% to $0.70. GAAP sales reached $4.14 billion (+20%), and GAAP EPS increased by 139% to $0.43.

The most impressive segment for investors was Optical Communications, which had a growth of sales by 36%. Besides that, solar wafer sales have grown by 80%; however, optics remains a more important topic for investors in AI infrastructure. The management mentioned the rise in demand for Gen AI products among reasons for such an increase in quarterly figures.

In terms of Q2 2026, management projects about $4.6 billion in core sales (an increase of about 14%) and about $0.73 to $0.77 core EPS (up by about 25%). An additional $30 million in expenses will be included to compensate for the shutdown of Corning's solar wafer facility maintenance extension program.

Nevertheless, the main message about Corning is not a single-quarter performance of the company. Corning announced the inclusion of two more hyperscalers in large contracts for up to $6 billion each as its previous contract with Meta (META). This deal adds weight to the theory that hyperscalers try to ensure their optics supply amid growing bandwidth requirements.

What Do Analysts Expect for GLW Stock?

Analysts expect GLW stock to go higher, assigning a “Moderate Buy” rating consensus with an average target price of $201.31. The target price range spans from $149 to $230. Considering that its current price equals about $177, this gives a potential upside of 13%.

The bullish scenario is easy. Due to AI development, data centers require faster, denser, and less power-consuming optical infrastructure. This means a strategic role for Corning in the production of such optics; it is not only a cyclical manufacturer anymore. However, given the huge growth in price, Corning needs further deal momentum and good financial results.