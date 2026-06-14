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Is Church & Dwight Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A concept image showing a scale and a clock by Freebird7977 via Shutterstock
A concept image showing a scale and a clock by Freebird7977 via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $23.1 billion, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) manufactures and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. In addition to its dominant retail portfolio, this Ewing, New Jersey-based company is a leading global producer of sodium bicarbonate, supplying industrial, medical, and agricultural markets. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CHD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the household & personal products industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its highly resilient "Evergreen" business model, which maintains a balanced mix of value and premium products that perform well across all economic cycles.

Despite its notable strength, this personal care products manufacturer has declined 8% from its 52-week high of $106.04, reached on Feb. 24. Shares of CHD have declined 1.6% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX16% uptick during the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, CHD has fallen 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 31.7% return over the same time period. However, on a YTD basis, shares of CHD are up 16.4%, outpacing NASX’s 11.4% rise. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, CHD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late January and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-May, with slight fluctuations.  

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On May 1, CHD shares plunged 1.1% after reporting its Q1 results. The pullback occurred despite the top-line figure meeting consensus forecasts at $1.5 billion, representing a robust 5.1% year-over-year increase driven by volume growth and favorable product mix across its retail portfolio. Furthermore, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.95, which also surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.93 and marked a 10.5% growth from the year-ago quarter. 

CHD stock has outperformed its peer, The Clorox Company (CLX), which has declined 23.9% over the past 52 weeks and 4% on a YTD basis. 

Despite CHD’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $104.61 suggests a 7.2% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,888.84 +79.18 +0.31%
Nasdaq Composite
CHD 97.56 +0.48 +0.49%
Church & Dwight Company
CLX 96.82 -1.48 -1.51%
Clorox Company

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