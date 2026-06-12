Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Fall Back on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_
Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures gave back some of this week’s strength on Friday, with contracts down $1.05 to $1.625 at the close. August was down just 47 cents this week. Cash trade finally picked up on Friday, to $255 across the country, with some picking up to $256 in the North. Feeder cattle futures posted Friday losses of $1.77 to $2.30 at the close, with August holding up $3.525 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.09 on June 10 to $368.01.

JBS announced a planned closure of its Souderton, PA slaughter plant this morning. The plant has a kill capacity of nearly 2,000 head/day. 

The total number of screwworm cases in the US has climbed to 9, with 1 dog in New Mexico, as well as 2 goats and 6 head of cattle in Texas. 

Managed money was trimming back 5,962 contracts from their net long position in the week that ended on June 9, taking it to 109,002 contracts in live cattle futures and options. CFTC data showed specs in feeder cattle futures and options adding just 77 contracts to their net long to 10,920 contracts by Tuesday. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.21. Choice boxes were down $1.28 to $391.93, while Select was 53 cents lower at $372.72.  USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week totaled 524,000 head. That is down 7,000 from the previous week and 36,282 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.875, down $1.600,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $241.175, down $1.500,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.800, down $1.600,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $357.425, down $2.225,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.550, down $1.975,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $350.925, down $1.875,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 233.800s -1.600 -0.68%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 241.175s -1.500 -0.62%
Live Cattle
LEM26 249.875s -1.600 -0.64%
Live Cattle
GFU26 354.550s -1.975 -0.55%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 357.425s -2.225 -0.62%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 350.925s -1.875 -0.53%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 1
Dear AST SpaceMobile Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 17
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Options Activity Points to Bullish Bets on MSFT, CSX, and SCHW
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Waymo Is Doubling Down on Self-Driving Car Ambitions. What That Means for GOOGL Stock.
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 4
HOOD Stock Pops as Robinhood Plans to Enter the IPO Market as Underwriter
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Climb Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes, PPI Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.