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Hogs Trading with Friday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are posting mixed trade on Friday, with June down 25 cents and July up 80 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.26 on Friday morning, down $3.34 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 2 cents on June 10 at $92.90.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back down $3.31 at $97.78 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, led by the butt, up $11.12. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 485,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.884 million head. That is down 25,000 head from last week and 28,850 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $92.525, down $0.250,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $97.425, up $0.800

Aug 26 Hogs are at $96.250, up $0.350,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 97.450s +0.825 +0.85%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 92.525s -0.250 -0.27%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 96.350s +0.450 +0.47%
Lean Hogs

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