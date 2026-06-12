Hogs Trading with Friday Gains

Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are posting mixed trade on Friday, with June down 25 cents and July up 80 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.26 on Friday morning, down $3.34 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 2 cents on June 10 at $92.90.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back down $3.31 at $97.78 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, led by the butt, up $11.12. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 485,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.884 million head. That is down 25,000 head from last week and 28,850 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $92.525, down $0.250,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $97.425, up $0.800