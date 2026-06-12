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Cattle Showing Friday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock

Live cattle futures are showing losses of $1.00 to $1.70 at midday. There were no deliveries issued against June futures on Thursday. Open interest was up 2,405 contracts. Cash trade has been quiet this week with a few bids this morning reported at $254. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 952 head, with no bids.  Feeder cattle futures are trading with $1.30 to $1.50 losses on Friday’s midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.04 on June 10 to $370.10.

JBS announced a planned closure of its Souderton, PA slaughter plant this morning. The plant has a kil capacity of nearly 2,000 head/day.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.13. Choice boxes were down 10 cents to $393.11, while Select was 73 cents higher at $373.98.  USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Thursday was estimated at 105,000 head, with the weekly total at 421,000 head. That is down 7,000 from the previous week and 36,768 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $250.450, down $1.025,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.975, down $1.700,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $233.925, down $1.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $358.175, down $1.475

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $355.025, down $1.500

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $351.500, down $1.300


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 233.800 -1.600 -0.68%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 241.175s -1.500 -0.62%
Live Cattle
LEM26 249.875s -1.600 -0.64%
Live Cattle
GFU26 354.550s -1.975 -0.55%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 357.425s -2.225 -0.62%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 350.925s -1.875 -0.53%
Feeder Cattle

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