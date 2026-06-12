Is Willis Towers Watson Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $24.6 billion , Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company ( WTW ) is a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, serving clients worldwide. Through its two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking, the firm delivers services that help organizations manage risk, optimize benefits, and enhance performance.

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Willis Towers Watson fits right into that category. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, the company combines deep expertise, data-driven insights, and innovative solutions to support businesses of all sizes.

Shares of the advisory, broking and solutions company have dipped 26.1% from its 52-week high of $352.79 . WTW stock has decreased 10% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 7.2% rise over the same time frame.

The stock has declined 20.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 5.8% return . In the longer term, shares of Willis Towers Watson have fallen 11.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 18.6% increase over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February.

Shares of WTW tumbled 11.7% on Apr. 30 despite reporting Q1 2026 organic revenue growth of 3%, adjusted operating margin expansion of 70 basis points to 22.3%, and adjusted EPS of $3.72. The company narrowed its full-year Risk & Broking (R&B) and Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) growth outlook to mid-single digits , citing a miss in new business targets, a more competitive pricing environment, and geopolitical disruptions that delayed client spending and projects.

Investors were further concerned after WTW lowered its outlook for the Career segment to low- to mid-single-digit growth and warned that consulting activity remains subdued, with no material near-term recovery expected.

In comparison, rival Brown & Brown, Inc. ( BRO ) has underperformed WTW stock. Shares of Brown & Brown have dropped 24.8% on a YTD basis and 42.6% over the past 52 weeks.