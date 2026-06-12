Is Willis Towers Watson Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $24.6 billion, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, serving clients worldwide. Through its two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking, the firm delivers services that help organizations manage risk, optimize benefits, and enhance performance.
Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Willis Towers Watson fits right into that category. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, the company combines deep expertise, data-driven insights, and innovative solutions to support businesses of all sizes.
Shares of the advisory, broking and solutions company have dipped 26.1% from its 52-week high of $352.79. WTW stock has decreased 10% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 7.2% rise over the same time frame.
The stock has declined 20.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 5.8% return. In the longer term, shares of Willis Towers Watson have fallen 11.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 18.6% increase over the same time frame.
Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February.
Shares of WTW tumbled 11.7% on Apr. 30 despite reporting Q1 2026 organic revenue growth of 3%, adjusted operating margin expansion of 70 basis points to 22.3%, and adjusted EPS of $3.72. The company narrowed its full-year Risk & Broking (R&B) and Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) growth outlook to mid-single digits, citing a miss in new business targets, a more competitive pricing environment, and geopolitical disruptions that delayed client spending and projects.
Investors were further concerned after WTW lowered its outlook for the Career segment to low- to mid-single-digit growth and warned that consulting activity remains subdued, with no material near-term recovery expected.
In comparison, rival Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has underperformed WTW stock. Shares of Brown & Brown have dropped 24.8% on a YTD basis and 42.6% over the past 52 weeks.
Although the stock has underperformed, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. WTW stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 24 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $333.55 is a premium of 27.9% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.