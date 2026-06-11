Cotton Rallies as USDA Cuts Carryout

Cotton futures posted gains of 13 to 139 points across the board on Thursday, led by the front months. Crude oil was down $3.61 to $86.42/barrel after President Trump announced late in the day that there was a deal between the US and Iran. The US dollar index was down $0.234 at $99.70.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 207,032 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/4. That was a 9-week high. Vietnam was the top buyer of 83,300 RB, with 57,300 RB sold to Pakistan. There was also 298,689 RB in new crop sales in that week, a marketing year high. Vietnam was the buyer of 180,000 RB Shipments were tallied at 300,114 RB, back up from last week. The top destination was Vietnam at 109,200 RB, with 49,400 RB headed to Pakistan.

WASDE data from USDA this morning showed a 200,000 bale cut to old crop stocks at 4.2 million bales, with exports up 200,000 bales to 12.2 million bales. New crop was down by that same amount at 3.7 million bales.

World stocks were down 0.64 million bales for old crop to 76.63 million bales. New crop carryout was down 0.71 million bales to 71.13 million bales.

The Seam shows sales on 1,386 bales in Wednesday’s online auction with an average price of 71.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 225 points on June 10 at 83.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 38,894 bales on 6/10 with the certified stocks level at 193,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 194 points on Thursday at 61.26 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 72.49, up 139 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 76.36, up 106 points,