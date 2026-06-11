How to Play PBLS Stock After the Parabilis IPO

Parabilis Medicines (PBLS) had a thunderous debut on Nasdaq this week — opening at a little over $33, up an exciting 67% versus the $20 initial public offering (IPO) price.

PBLS raised some $670 million through the IPO, the largest haul ever for a venture-backed biotech firm, surpassing both Moderna (MRNA) and Kailera Therapeutics (KLRA).

Still, a deeper dive suggests Parabilis stock could actually rip higher from here as the year unfolds.

Is It Worth Investing in Parabilis Stock Today?

Leveraging its proprietary Helicon platform, PBLS has set out to develop transformative medicines addressing historically undruggable protein targets.

That said, clinical-stage biotech companies often pay back a part of their initial gains in the days and weeks that follow as institutional lock-ups expire and retail enthusiasm settles.

If Parabilis shares pull back, it could represent a more attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Why? Because in desmoid tumor trials, all 25 evaluable patients on the firm’s zolucatetide showed tumor reductions, and roughly 74% of patients with two post-baseline scans achieved an objective response.

That clinical data is unusually clean for a pre-Phase 3 asset.

Why PBLS Shares Are Poised for Gains

Parabilis Medicines plans on initiating a Phase III registrational trial in desmoid tumors in the first half of 2027.

PBLS stock is attractive because zolucatetide has received FDA fast-track designation for desmoid tumors, a regulatory tailwind that could expedite review if Phase 3 data holds up.

Management has earmarked $150 million of IPO proceeds for zolucatetide’s desmoid tumor trials, $120 million to pursue additional indications, and $190 million to advance other pipeline programs into clinical testing — a cash runway that meaningfully reduces near-term dilution risk as well.

Investors should also note that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals also agreed to purchase over 4 million shares of Parabilis Medicines at $18 each in a concurrent private placement.

This institutional validation carries significant weight for long-term bulls interested in loading up on PBLS on any potential weakness that may emerge in the days ahead.