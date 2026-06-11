Edison International Stock: Is EIX Outperforming the Utility Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $27.5 billion , Edison International ( EIX ) is a public utility company that generates and distributes electric power. The Rosemead, California-based company’s primary products and services center on electricity generation, transmission, and grid distribution, alongside offering clean energy infrastructure and global sustainability consulting services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and EIX fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities industry. The company focuses heavily on long-term infrastructure electrification, upgrading grid reliability, and advancing clean energy initiatives to transition its massive infrastructure network toward a low-carbon grid.

This utility company is currently trading 6.2% below its 52-week high of $76.22 , reached on Apr. 9. Shares of EIX have gained marginally over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 5.5% downtick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, EIX has soared 41.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLU's 8.8% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of EIX are up 19.1%, compared to XLU’s 3.1% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, EIX has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-October 2025 and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early June.

On Apr. 28, Edison International reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.42, surpassing analysts’ expectations. Its utility subsidiary, Southern California Edison, generated core earnings of $1.65 per share, benefiting from higher electricity rates and the implementation of the final decision in its 2025 General Rate Case. The company also reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.90 to $6.20, citing growing U.S. electricity demand driven by AI data centers, manufacturing expansion, and broader electrification trends. Despite the earnings beat and positive outlook, the stock remained flat the following day as investors continued to focus on wildfire-related liabilities and regulatory uncertainties.

EIX has also considerably outpaced its rival, PG&E Corporation ( PCG ), which surged 17.2% over the past 52 weeks. and 4.9% on a YTD basis.