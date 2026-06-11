Cotton Rallying as USDA Hikes Exports

Cotton futures are trading with triple digit gains across most contracts on Thursday, with gains of 101 to 133 points. Crude oil is up $1.23 to $91.30/barrel. The US dollar index is up $0.316 at $100.260.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 207,032 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/4. That was a 9-week high. There was also 298,689 RB in new crop sales in that week, a marketing year high. Shipments were tallied at 300,114 RB, back up from last week.

WASDE data from USDA this morning showed a 200,000 bale cut to old crop stocks at 4.2 million bales, with exports up 200,000 bales to 12.2 million bales. New crop was down by that same amount at 3.7 million bales.

World stocks were down 0.64 million bales for old crop to 76.63 million bales. New crop carryout was down 0.71 million bales to 71.13 million bales.

The Seam shows sales on 1,386 bales in Wednesday’s online auction with an average price of 71.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 225 points on June 10 at 83.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 38,894 bales on 6/10 with the certified stocks level at 193,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points last week at 63.20 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 72.43, up 133 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 76.43, up 113 points,