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Cotton Rallying as USDA Hikes Exports

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with triple digit gains across most contracts on Thursday, with gains of 101 to 133 points. Crude oil is up $1.23 to $91.30/barrel. The US dollar index is up $0.316 at $100.260. 

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 207,032 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/4. That was a 9-week high. There was also 298,689 RB in new crop sales in that week, a marketing year high. Shipments were tallied at 300,114 RB, back up from last week. 

WASDE data from USDA this morning showed a 200,000 bale cut to old crop stocks at 4.2 million bales, with exports up 200,000 bales to 12.2 million bales. New crop was down by that same amount at 3.7 million bales. 

World stocks were down 0.64 million bales for old crop to 76.63 million bales. New crop carryout was down 0.71 million bales to 71.13 million bales.

The Seam shows sales on 1,386 bales in Wednesday’s online auction with an average price of 71.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 225 points on June 10 at 83.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 38,894 bales on 6/10 with the certified stocks level at 193,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points last week at 63.20 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 72.43, up 133 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 76.43, up 113 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 77.61, up 101 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 73.93 +0.65 +0.89%
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CTN26 72.65 +1.55 +2.18%
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CTZ26 76.44 +1.14 +1.51%
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