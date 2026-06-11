Hogs Posting Mixed Thursday Trade

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts down 25 cents to 25 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.60 on Thursday morning, up 25 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 16 cents on June 9 at $92.92.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 23,504 MT for the week ending on 6/4, the third lowest for the year. Shipments were tallied at 34,199 MT, a 3-week high.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was back up $1.05 at $97.01 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 477,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.418 million head. That is down 18,000 head from last week and 18,405 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $92.925, down $0.250,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $96.625, down $0.225