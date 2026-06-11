Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Extending Gains to Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are trading with 90 cent to $1.37 gains on Thursday. There were no deliveries issued against June futures on Wednesday. Cash trade saw some very light $402 dressed trade in the north yet, though it has yet to see much volume this week. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 952 head, with a single bid of $255.  Feeder cattle futures are rallying, up $3.50 to $3.60. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 14 cents on June 9 to $368.06.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 19,032 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on June 4. That was the third largest for the calendar year. Shipments were pegged at 15,239 MT, which was the second largest for the year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.58. Choice boxes were up $1.59 to $394.88, while Select was 41 cents lower at $375.30.  USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Wednesday was estimated at 105,000 head, with the weekly total at 316,000 head. That is down 4,000 from the previous week and 24,480 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $251.000, up $0.900,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.450, up $0.950,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.075, up $1.375,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.875, up $3.500

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $354.975, up $3.600

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $351.300, up $3.575


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 235.325 +1.625 +0.70%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 242.600 +1.100 +0.46%
Live Cattle
LEM26 251.475 +1.375 +0.55%
Live Cattle
GFU26 356.550 +5.175 +1.47%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 359.675 +5.300 +1.50%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 352.775 +5.050 +1.45%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Jet engine via LittleVisuals via Pixabay 1
Why Cathie Wood Just Massively Sold Archer Aviation Stock
Trader looking at losses on smartphone by MMD Creative via Shutterstock 2
1 Intel Insider Just Sold Nearly 10% of His INTC Stock
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Tech Selloff Deepens, U.S. Inflation Data in Focus
Alibaba by testing via Shutterstock 4
Dear Alibaba Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 30
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 5
Investors Buy Long-Dated Microsoft Call Options in Huge Volumes - A Very Bullish Signal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.