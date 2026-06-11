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How Is DoorDash's Stock Performance Compared to Other Internet Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors. Valued at $67.8 billion by market cap, the company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DASH perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the internet retail industry. DASH maintains its market leadership across 30+ countries, leveraging strong brand recognition. The company enhances customer loyalty and reduces transactional friction through its innovative membership programs, DashPass and Wolt+.

Despite its notable strength, DASH slipped 47.1% from its 52-week high of $285.50, achieved on Oct. 16, 2025. Over the past three months, DASH stock has declined 11.1%, underperforming the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s (PNQI3.8% losses during the same time frame.

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Shares of DASH fell 33.3% on a YTD basis and dipped 29.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming PNQI’s YTD losses of 15.4% and 9.5% drop over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, DASH is trading below its 50-day moving average since early May, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early November, 2025, with some fluctuations. 

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On May 6, DASH shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $4 billion, up 33.1% year over year. The company’s EPS declined 4.5% from the year-ago quarter to $0.42.

In the competitive arena of internet retail, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has taken the lead over DASH, showing resilience with a 3.1% uptick on a YTD basis and 9.4% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on DASH’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 40 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $248.50 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 64.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PNQI 45.49 -0.13 -0.28%
Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF
DASH 147.47 -3.53 -2.34%
Doordash Inc Cl A
AMZN 237.58 -0.42 -0.18%
Amazon.com Inc

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