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How Is Vulcan Materials' Stock Performance Compared to Other Building & Construction Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, produces and supplies construction aggregates. Valued at $36.2 billion by market cap, the company’s principal product lines are aggregates, asphalt mix and concrete, and cement. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and VMC perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the building materials industry. As the largest U.S. producer of construction aggregates, VMC leverages its unparalleled scale and strategic geographic footprint to maintain a competitive edge. Its extensive network of quarries and distribution facilities, concentrated in high-growth metropolitan areas, ensures a consistent supply of critical construction materials. 

Despite its notable strength, VMC slipped 15.7% from its 52-week high of $331.09, achieved on Feb. 10. Over the past three months, VMC stock has gained 1.7%, underperforming the Invesco Building & Construction ETF’s (PKB) 4.3% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of VMC fell 2.2% on a YTD basis but climbed 4.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming PKB’s YTD gains of 12.8% and 32.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, VMC has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early May. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since early March, experiencing some fluctuations. 

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On Apr. 29, VMC shares closed up by 1.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.35 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.12. The company’s revenue was $1.8 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.7 billion.

In the competitive arena of building materials, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) has lagged behind VMC, with a 3.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 8.1% losses on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on VMC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $330.48 suggests a potential upside of 18.5% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PKB 104.41 -0.01 -0.01%
Invesco Building & Construction ETF
VMC 281.28 +2.28 +0.82%
Vulcan Materials Company
MLM 571.83 -0.42 -0.07%
Martin Marietta Materials

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