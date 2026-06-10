Is Xylem Stock Underperforming the Dow?

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Xylem Inc. (XYL), headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products and solutions. With a market cap of $33.4 billion, the company's products include water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, industrial pumps, valves, heat exchangers, and dispensing equipment.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and XYL perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. XYL cements its leadership in water technology, driven by its sterling brand reputation and customer trust. As a benchmark for quality and reliability, Xylem retains a loyal customer base and attracts new business.

Despite its notable strength, XYL slipped 28.1% from its 52-week high of $154.27, achieved on Oct. 30, 2025. Over the past three months, XYL stock has declined 10.2%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 6.6% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of XYL fell 18.6% on a YTD basis and dipped 13.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 5.8% and 19% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, XYL has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-November, 2025, experiencing some fluctuations.

XYL’s underperformance was driven by project timing delays in the Water Solutions and Services segment, continued weakness in China, and ongoing portfolio simplification efforts.

On Apr. 28, XYL shares closed down by 4.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.12 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.09. The company’s revenue was $2.13 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.11 billion. XYL expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.35 to $5.60, and revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.3 billion.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has taken the lead over XYL, showing resilience with a 3% uptick on a YTD basis and solid 35.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on XYL’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $148.69 suggests a notable potential upside of 34.1% from current price levels.