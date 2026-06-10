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How Is Biogen’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Biotech Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a leading biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and rare diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biogen has established itself as one of the pioneers in neuroscience and is recognized for its expertise in treating complex diseases affecting the brain and nervous system.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Biogen, with a market cap of $28.4 billion, fits the label perfectly. As one of the world's leading neuroscience-focused biotechnology companies, Biogen aims to drive long-term growth by leveraging its expertise in brain science, advancing innovative therapies, and expanding into adjacent areas of unmet medical need.

This healthcare company is currently trading 3.3% below its 52-week high of $205.97, reached on May 13. Shares of BIIB have gained 5.8% over the past three months, outperforming the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), which dipped 1.1% over the same time frame. 

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of BIIB are up 13.1%, compared to IBB’s marginal rise. In the longer term, Biogen has soared 48.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the ETF’s 32.7% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, BIIB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early September 2025, and has remained mostly above its 50-day moving average since mid-August, with slight fluctuations. 

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On June 4, Biogen announced that the FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to salanersen, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) being developed to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The designation is intended to accelerate the development and review of therapies that may offer substantial improvements over existing treatments. Salanersen has the potential to provide high efficacy with the convenience of once-yearly dosing. Early Phase 1b data showed encouraging results, with some children previously treated with gene therapy achieving meaningful functional gains, including improvements in sitting and walking abilities. The therapy is now advancing into a Phase 3 program.

BIIB has outperformed its rival, Amgen Inc. (AMGN), which gained 18.8% over the past 52 weeks and 5.3% in 2026. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 35 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $220.33 suggests an 10.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBB 169.36 +2.44 +1.46%
Nasdaq Biotechnology Ishares ETF
AMGN 344.57 -1.17 -0.34%
Amgen Inc
BIIB 199.10 +6.48 +3.36%
Biogen Inc

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