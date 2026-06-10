Is Baker Hughes Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $64.3 billion, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is a leading energy technology company that provides products, services, and digital solutions to the oil and gas, industrial, and energy transition sectors. Headquartered in Houston, it operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET).

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BKR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas equipment & services industry. The company serves customers across more than 120 countries and has increasingly positioned itself as a key player in the global energy transition. In addition to its traditional oilfield operations, Baker Hughes is investing in emerging areas such as carbon capture, hydrogen, geothermal energy, and clean power technologies, leveraging its engineering expertise and installed equipment base.

This energy behemoth is currently trading 9.7% below its 52-week high of $70.41, reached on Apr. 27. Shares of BKR have surged 5.7% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 13.1% rise over the same time frame.

BKR’s longer-term performance has been far more striking. On a YTD basis, shares of BKR are up 39.6%, compared to NASX’s 10.5% rally. Moreover, BKR has soared 65.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing the index’s 31.1% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, BKR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early January.

On June 8, Baker Hughes shares rose 4.1% after escalating tensions between Israel and Iran drove oil prices sharply higher, boosting sentiment across the energy sector. Investors factored in higher geopolitical risk premiums and the prospect of stronger earnings for energy companies.

BKR has outperformed its rival, SLB N.V. (SLB), which gained 63.7% over the past 52 weeks.

Looking at BKR’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $72.80 suggests a 14.6% premium to its current price levels.