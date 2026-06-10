Is Sysco Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $36.6 billion , Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) is a Houston, Texas-based company that markets, sells, and distributes food and related products to the foodservice and food-away-from-home industries, serving clients such as restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, and hospitality venues.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and SYY fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the food distribution industry. The company sets itself apart by serving as a comprehensive, one-stop business partner, combining its physical food distribution with extensive non-food hospitality supplies, advanced AI-driven digital ordering tools, and consultative culinary services like custom menu design.

Despite its notable strength, this food distribution company has slipped 15.6% from its 52-week high of $91.85 , reached on Feb. 17. Shares of SYY have declined 8.4% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 13.1% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of SYY are up 5.2%, compared to NASX’s 10.5% rise. In the longer term, SYY has gained 3.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 31.1% return over the same time period.

To confirm its bearish trend, SYY has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late March. However, it has remained above its 50-day moving average since early June.

SYY saw its stock price slide 2.6% on April 28 as the company delivered weaker-than-expected Q3 results. Although the food distributor recorded a 4.7% year-over-year revenue increase to $20.5 billion, the figure marginally fell short of analyst projections. Similarly, its adjusted EPS landed at $0.94, missing consensus forecasts by a penny. This sluggish performance sparked a sell-off as investors reacted to persistent pressures on profit margins and lingering skepticism regarding the strategic execution of the company's proposed acquisition of Restaurant Depot.

SYY has outpaced its rival, Mission Produce, Inc. ( AVO ), which declined 5.5% over the past 52 weeks and 6.3% on a YTD basis.