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Hogs Extend Weakness to Tuesday, as Cutout Falls

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures posted losses of 45 cents to $1.45 on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.48 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.37 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 3 cents on June 4 at $92.63. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $2.50 at $95.96 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 485,000 head, taking the week to date total to 950,000. That is down 8,000 head from last Monday and 8,244 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $93.575, down $0.450,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $96.150, down $1.225

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $94.700, down $1.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 96.150s -1.225 -1.26%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 93.575s -0.450 -0.48%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 94.700s -1.450 -1.51%
Lean Hogs

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