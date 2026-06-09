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Cattle Turn Early Weakness to Late Session Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock
Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock

Live cattle futures saw gains of $1.50 to $2.97 most contracts on Tuesday. There were no deliveries issued on Tuesday, with the oldest long dated August 11, 2025. Cash trade was mainly $256-258 last week, with the early week action thus far compiling showlists. 

Feeder cattle futures closed with $2.00 to $3.45 gains across the board on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $5.63 on June 5 to $367.01. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 4,540 head sold today, with the action steady to $5 higher on feeder steers to up $10, as heifers were $2-8 higher. Calves were $10-20 lower on steers and down $2-8 for heifers.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 31% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 6 points to 278.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $15.97. Choice boxes were up 70 cents to $392.90, while Select was $1.16 lower at $376.93. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Tuesday was estimated at 109,000 head, with the weekly total at 211,000 head. That is down 3,000 from the previous week and 18,963 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $248.025, up $1.500,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.700, up $2.975,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $232.125, up $2.775,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.150, up $3.450,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $350.700, up $3.250,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $346.900, up $3.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 232.125s +2.775 +1.21%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 239.700s +2.975 +1.26%
Live Cattle
LEM26 248.025s +1.500 +0.61%
Live Cattle
GFU26 350.700s +3.250 +0.94%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 354.150s +3.450 +0.98%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 346.900s +3.125 +0.91%
Feeder Cattle

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