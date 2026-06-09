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Is IDEXX Laboratories Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ outside lab-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ outside lab-by Sundry Photography via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $44.3 billion, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) is a leading provider of veterinary diagnostics and software solutions, serving companion animal veterinary practices, livestock producers, and water testing markets worldwide. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company develops and manufactures products that help veterinarians diagnose diseases, monitor health, and improve the quality of care for animals.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and IDXX fits the label perfectly. Through continuous innovation and investments in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based veterinary practice management solutions, IDEXX has maintained a leadership position in the global animal health diagnostics market. 

Shares of the veterinary giant have fallen 27.1% from its 52-week high of $769.98. Shares of IDXX have dipped 7.8% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX15.8% rise over the same time frame.

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In 2026, shares of IDXX are down 17.1%, compared to NASX’s 11.6% return. Moreover, IDXX stock has rallied 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, trailing NASX’s 32.8% uptick over the same time period. 

To confirm its bearish trend, IDXX has been trading under its 200-day moving average since early March and below its 50-day moving average since mid-January. 

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IDEXX Laboratories has underperformed the broader market over the past year as investors have grown concerned about moderating growth in the companion animal market and softer demand trends following the strong post-pandemic spending boom. In addition, the company has faced headwinds from foreign exchange fluctuations and uneven demand across certain international markets, which have tempered revenue growth. 

IDXX has outpaced its top rival, Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), which declined 53.7% over the past 52 weeks and 37.4% in 2026.  

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 15 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $731.54 is a premium of 30.4% to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,133.91 +204.25 +0.79%
Nasdaq Composite
ZTS 81.13 +2.31 +2.93%
Zoetis Inc Cl A
IDXX 574.10 +12.93 +2.30%
Idexx Laboratories

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