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How Is Fidelity National Information Services’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Fintech Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is a global financial technology company that provides software, payment processing, and banking solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and capital markets participants. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company helps clients manage the entire money lifecycle by enabling secure payments, banking operations, and investment activities. 

The company has a market capitalization of $21.2 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock. With decades of industry expertise and a large global workforce, FIS is recognized as one of the leading providers of mission-critical technology infrastructure for the banking and payments ecosystem.

However, FIS's shares reached a 52-week high of $82.74 in July 2026, and are currently trading 52.2% below the peak. Over the past three months, FIS’s stock has declined 23.2%, underperforming the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX), which has fallen 4.7% over the same time frame. 

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The stock has declined 51.3% over the past 52 weeks and 40.5% year-to-date. On the other hand, the FINX has dropped 25.5% over the past 52 weeks and 18.5% in 2026. 

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages for most of the past year, indicating a persistent downtrend. 

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Fidelity National Information Services has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year due to its slower growth profile, execution challenges, and a weaker outlook relative to faster-growing fintech and technology companies. Although the company has continued to benefit from stable demand for its banking and capital markets solutions, organic growth has remained modest, and management's guidance has disappointed investors on several occasions. 

Top competitor, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), has declined 39.3% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 33.2% YTD, outperforming FIS. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on FIS's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 27 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $57.68 implies a 45.9% upside from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BR 150.24 +1.26 +0.85%
Broadridge Financial Solutions
FIS 40.19 +0.65 +1.64%
Fidelity National Information Services
FINX 24.52 +0.52 +2.17%
GX Fintech ETF

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