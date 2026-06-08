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Cotton Holding Firm on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash
Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash

Cotton futures are trading with 5 to 15 point gains, with July the exception, down 25 points at midday. The US dollar index is down $0.106 at $99.94. Crude oil us up 79 cents so far on the day.

Weekly CFTC data showed spec funds trimming 1798 contracts from their net long and cotton futures and options as of June 2, taking that position to 52,402 contracts.

The Seam reported sales on 1,311 bales on June 5 at an average of 74.00 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 135 points on Friday at 86.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 11,219 on 6/5 with the certified stocks level at 261,648 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points on Thursday at 63.20 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 73.5, down 25 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 77.59, up 11 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 78.85, up 5 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 76.23 +0.77 +1.02%
Cotton #2
CTN26 73.61 -0.14 -0.19%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 77.76 +0.28 +0.36%
Cotton #2

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