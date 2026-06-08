Is Cencora Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Cencora, Inc. (COR) sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Valued at $53.5 billion by market cap, the company offers end-to-end pharmaceutical commercialization solutions, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and COR effortlessly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical distribution industry. COR’s strengths come from its strategic role in the healthcare value chain, diversified portfolio, and scale that gives it strong bargaining power. It uses cross-business synergies, brand equity, and a solid balance sheet to drive innovation and operational efficiency. Advanced supply chain and data analytics capabilities support high fill rates and alignment with trends like value-based care and personalized medicine.

Despite its notable strength, COR slipped 27.1% from its 52-week high of $377.54, achieved on Nov. 25, 2025. Over the past three months, COR stock has declined 23.3%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 13% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of COR have fell 18.6% on a YTD basis and dipped 4.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 10.6% and 33.2% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bearish trend, COR has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late March. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since early March.

COR’s underperformance was driven by slower earnings growth in its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and fading momentum in GLP-1-related demand, which weighed on investor sentiment.

On May 6, COR shares closed down by 17.4% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.75 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $4.80. The company’s revenue was $78.4 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $80.8 billion. COR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $17.65 to $17.90.

In the competitive arena of medical distribution, McKesson Corporation (MCK) has taken the lead over COR, showing resilience with an 8.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 6% losses on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on COR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 14 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $361 suggests a notable potential upside of 31.3% from current price levels.