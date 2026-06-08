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Kinder Morgan Stock: Is KMI Underperforming the Energy Sector?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash
Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash

Houston, Texas-based Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company has a market cap of $70.5 billion and operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” KMI fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil and gas midstream industry.    

However, the stock currently trades 9% below its 52-week high of $34.81 recorded on May 19. KMI has declined 5.1% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE2.1% rise during the same time frame.    

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In the longer term, KMI has delivered a similar performance. The stock has grown 12.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 40.9% rise of XLE over the same period. KMI has been trading above its 200-day moving average since January, and below its 50-day moving average since last month.    

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On Apr. 22, KMI stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $4.8 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.48, also surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.36 per share. 

When stacked against its rival, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has surged 21.7% over the past year, rallying KMI.  

Wall Street has a moderately bullish view of the stock currently. Among the 22 analysts tracking KMI, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $35.75 suggests 12.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 57.67 -1.08 -1.84%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
KMI 31.68 -0.02 -0.06%
Kinder Morgan Inc
EPD 37.81 -0.37 -0.97%
Enterprise Products Partners LP

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