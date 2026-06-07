Dear Future ERock Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 10

On June 1, on-site power solutions provider ERock, Incorporated, formerly known as Enchanted Rock, announced the launch of its roadshow for an IPO of its common stock. The company will offer 27.91 million shares of its class A common stock at an offering price between $20 per share and $23 per share. The company is targeting a deal amount of $641.9 million and a $5 billion valuation. The offer date is June 10 under the ticker symbol “EROC.”

ERock is striving to join one of the many names that have gone public recently in the AI infrastructure space. The company has been an early mover in the microgrid market, emerging in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Now, the company faces explosive demand from data centers due to their enormous energy needs compared to traditional computing.

About ERock Stock

ERock is a vertically integrated power solutions company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that designs, deploys, operates, and maintains multi-purpose distributed power systems. The company produces proprietary low-emission, quick-response natural gas generators and embedded software technology, delivering utility-grade onsite power to customers.

Its modular power systems scale to over 1 GW and are deployed in three applications: bridge (prime-to-backup), backup (resiliency), and dispatchable (flexible capacity). ERock primarily serves data centers, utilities, and large commercial and industrial businesses across nine U.S. states, with major operations in California and Texas.

The company is experiencing heightened demand from AI as data centers require massive, reliable power for AI workloads and GPU clusters. Its quick-response natural gas generators provide immediate, dispatchable power to support AI infrastructure expansion while grid capacity lags, making ERock a critical partner for AI companies needing rapid power deployment.

At the center of Erock’s platform is RockBlock, a modular, distributed generator string that incorporates the company’s proprietary natural gas engine, scales in 0.5 MW increments from 1.5 MW to 3.5 MW per RockBlock, and is assembled in-house. The generator technology is also supported by its Granite Software Ecosystem.

At this juncture, ERock manufactures its proprietary engines and generators at its Titan facility in Houston, Texas, and is increasing capacity by developing the Hyperion facility, also located in Houston. Over the past decade, the company has built relationships with leading data center and AI firms, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Wistron, and Foxconn; electric and gas utilities, such as Entergy (ETR), and ComEd (EXC); and C&I customers, such as H-E-B and Walmart (WMT).

ERock Discloses Strong Revenue Growth Amid Net Loss in IPO Filing

For the first quarter of 2026, ERock reported $31.74 million in total revenues, increasing 31.6% year-over-year (YOY). Power system sales revenues increased 13.5% YOY to $15.92 million, driven by growth in installation services, while product revenues dropped compared to the prior year.

The company reported an adjusted gross profit of $5.19 million, up 99.3% YOY. However, the company is currently running at a bottom-line loss. It reported a GAAP-based net loss of $17.21 million, deepening 8% YOY, while its adjusted EBITDA loss also climbed by 13.7% annually to $12.42 million.

What Is ERock Expecting?

ERock believes that the U.S. is on the threshold of a historic rise in electricity demand, driven by AI, digital infrastructure, and broader electrification, with load growth accelerating to its highest level in 50 years. Growth is projected at approximately 5.7% annually for the 2025-2030 period, about 43 times the growth rate during the 2015-2020 period.

ERock believes that natural gas-fired generation will grow significantly to meet data center power demand through 2035, especially in the U.S., where it serves as a key dispatchable source that supports renewable integration. ERock is well-positioned to meet this market demand for dispatchable, resilient, cost-effective power solutions that can be deployed quickly.

As of the end of the first quarter, ERock had a $1.28 billion backlog for contracted power system sales, up 778.6% YOY. The company reported that all backlog growth came from data center customers. This reflects solid demand for its speed-to-power solutions supporting AI and digital infrastructure operations.