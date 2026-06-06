75% of U.S. Homes are Now Unaffordable as Dave Ramsey Calls This ‘The Most Unrealistic Real Estate Market in 100 Years’

That is the frustrating math facing many U.S. buyers in 2026. Mortgage rates may ease. Some markets may show better affordability. Incomes may rise. But for the typical household trying to buy a home, the numbers still often do not work.

Axios reported that more than 75% of U.S. homes for sale were unaffordable to the typical household, citing a Bankrate analysis. The median U.S. household earns roughly $80,000 a year, while the analysis found that about $113,000 in annual income was needed to afford a $435,000 median-priced home under its assumptions.

HSH.com’s first-quarter 2026 analysis told a similar story from another angle. It found that buying a $404,200 median-priced home with a 20% down payment, using a 30-year mortgage at 6.11%, required annual income of $103,419.69 once typical taxes and insurance were included.

That was actually an improvement from the previous quarter and from a year earlier. But “improved” does not mean affordable for millions of households.

The gap helps explain why so many renters feel stuck even when they are working, saving and watching every mortgage-rate headline. A lower rate helps. But it does not automatically turn an unaffordable listing into a realistic one when prices, insurance, taxes, debt, and down payments are all part of the bill.

The problem is especially sharp in certain major metros. Axios found that in only 11 of the 34 largest metro areas did at least 30% of listings fall within reach of middle-income households. In Miami, Los Angeles and San Diego, fewer than 1 in 50 homes for sale were attainable to the typical household.

Other markets look less punishing. Axios said buyers could afford roughly half of listings in Pittsburgh and St. Louis, and around two in five in Baltimore, Detroit, Cincinnati, and Birmingham.

That creates a split housing market. In some Rust Belt and Southern metros, buyers still have a clearer path into ownership. In coastal and supply-constrained markets, the math is much harsher.

Bankrate data analyst Alex Gailey told Axios that without a meaningful increase in housing supply, especially where people want to live and work, affordability is unlikely to improve much even if mortgage rates come down.

That is the deeper story. Mortgage rates get the headlines because they move quickly and are easy to track. But supply, local wages, insurance, property taxes and the kind of homes being built decide whether a buyer can actually make the monthly payment work.

Axios also noted that builders are leaning into townhomes as a more attainable option for first-time buyers. That detail matters because the starter home is not just a price point. It is also a housing type. If detached single-family homes remain too expensive, many first-time buyers may need smaller units, townhomes, or different markets to enter ownership.

Dave Ramsey’s Take

Personal finance host Dave Ramsey says another force is making the climb even steeper for young buyers: debt.

Speaking with Fox Business, Ramsey said young Americans are being squeezed by record car debt, student loans, and credit card balances. His blunt summary: “Corporate America has screwed you.”

Ramsey argued that those monthly obligations eat away at the disposable income buyers need to qualify for a mortgage, save for a down payment, and handle the ongoing cost of owning a home. He also pointed to the post-COVID-19 housing surge, saying the country had one of the most unrealistic real estate markets in a century as buyers rushed in and prices climbed. Specifically, Ramsey noted, “We had the most unrealistic real estate market in 100 years following Covid,” highlighting that after people were let out of the lockdown, people “bought houses like crazy” and supply simply didn’t keep up.

His advice was characteristically direct. Ramsey pushed back on the idea that homeownership is impossible, but said buyers have to clear debt and rebuild financial flexibility before trying to enter the market.

That message may land differently depending on the buyer. For some households, debt is the main obstacle. For others, the bigger issue is that local home prices have simply run too far ahead of local incomes.

Both can be true at the same time.

The 2026 housing problem is not just about one number. It is not only the mortgage rate, the list price, the down payment, or the debt payment. It is all of them stacked together.

That is why the market can show signs of improvement while buyers still feel locked out. A household earning $80,000 may be doing everything right and still fall short in a market where the income needed to buy a median-priced home is above $100,000.

For many Americans, the practical question is no longer whether homeownership is part of the dream. It is whether local income, local inventory and all-in ownership costs line up before the dream moves further away.

For too many typical buyers, the answer is still no.