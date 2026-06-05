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America’s Car Payment Problem Just Hit $1.68 Trillion: 86 Million Americans Are Carrying a Record Debt Load with 7-Year Car Loans Gaining Traction

Caleb Naysmith - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A yellow penalty clamp on a tire by Ivan via Adobe Stock
A yellow penalty clamp on a tire by Ivan via Adobe Stock

For many Americans, a car payment is not optional. It is the price of getting to work, picking up children, buying groceries, and living in places where mass transit does not reach.

That necessity is colliding with a record debt load. Protect Borrowers and The Century Foundation reported that 86 million Americans now owe $1.68 trillion in auto loan debt. New York Fed data for Q1 2026 put auto loan balances at $1.69 trillion.

The central problem is not just the size of the debt. It is the way buyers are stretching loans to make cars look affordable month to month.

The report calls it the 7-year loan trap. Since 2018, the share of new loans lasting seven years or longer has doubled, reaching 14.7% of new loans, or nearly 13 million borrowers.

Longer loans can lower the monthly payment, but they often raise the total cost. Protect Borrowers said an extended seven-year loan adds $5,868 in interest compared with a typical four-year loan, assuming an average loan balance at 9.9% APR.

That is why the monthly payment can be misleading. A buyer may feel relief at the dealership because the payment fits the budget, only to spend years paying extra interest on a car that is losing value.

Low-Income Families Hit Hardest

The pain is sharper for borrowers already under pressure. The report says low-income borrowers carry $4,000 more auto debt than high-income borrowers. It also says a deep-subprime borrower may pay $14,000 in interest alone on a typical $30,000 six-year loan.

The report links auto debt to broader household strain, noting that credit card balances among borrowers with auto loans grew faster than for people without auto debt. That suggests the car payment may be crowding out money for other basics.

This is why the story lands beyond the auto market. Cars are sold as freedom, but debt can turn that freedom into a long obligation.

For readers shopping for a vehicle, the practical warning is simple: do not judge the loan only by the monthly number. Compare the total interest, the term length, the APR, and whether the loan will outlast the realistic useful life of the car.

The pressure is not going away just because people still need cars. In a country where driving is essential for many households, the question is whether buyers can get transportation without locking themselves into years of expensive debt.


On the date of publication, Caleb Naysmith did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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