Is Public Storage Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Glendale, California-based Public Storage ( PSA ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops self-storage facilities. Valued at a market cap of $53.8 billion , the company’s primary offerings center on the rental of a vast array of secure, flexible storage options, including traditional self-storage, climate-controlled units, dedicated business storage, and specialized vehicle spaces for cars, boats, and RVs.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PSA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - Industrial industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its unmatched scale, brand equity, and dominant market position as one of the largest self-storage operators globally, providing it with superior pricing power and significant operating efficiencies.

This self-storage REIT is currently trading 1.2% below its 52-week high of $313.51 , reached on Apr. 21. Shares of PSA have gained marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 6.1% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, PSA has increased 3.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging DOWI's 20.2% uptick over the same time period. However, on a YTD basis, shares of PSA are up 19.3%, outpacing DOWI’s 5.8% gain.

To confirm its bullish trend, PSA has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early April, with slight fluctuations.

On May 6, Public Storage stock climbed 3.4% following the announcement of a $3 per share regular quarterly common dividend . Alongside this payout, the board authorized dividends across multiple series of preferred shares. All approved dividend payments are slated for distribution on June 30 to shareholders of record as of June 15.

PSA has underperformed its rival, Prologis, Inc. ( PLD ), which soared 34.1% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced PLD’s 13.2% YTD rise.