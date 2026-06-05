Hogs Fall Lower into the Weekend

Lean hog futures posted Friday losses of 30 cents to $2.80, led by July, as June was down $1.55 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.85 on Friday PM, down $1.81 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 26 cents on June 3 at $92.51.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from CFTC showed managed money in lean hog futures and options at their first net short position in nearly two years of 6,551 contracts, a flip of 19,536 contracts to the short side on that week.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was $3.05 at $101.18 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for this week at 2.428 million head. That is up 75,193 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $94.300, down $1.000,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $98.800, down $2.800