TTM Technologies Stock Is Up 450% in a Year and Could Still Run Higher

TTM Technologies (TTMI) exhibits strong technical momentum with shares up nearly 450% over the past year.

Analysts expect 37.73% revenue growth and 65.24% earnings growth this year, with additional growth next year.

Wall Street rates TTMI a “Strong Buy” with price targets up to $225.

I see further potential for TTMI but recommend a tight stop loss due to volatility and speculative risk.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $19.2 billion, TTM Technologies (TTMI) is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies, and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. TTMI checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on April 10. Since then, the stock has gained 53.49%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for TTM Technologies

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

TTMI scored an all-time high of $200.68 on May 26.

TTM Technologies has a Weighted Alpha of +348.76.

TTMI has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 448.05% over the past 52 weeks.

TTM Technologies has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $175.25 with a 50-day moving average of $144.68.

TTMI has made 7 new highs and gained 10.25% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.49.

There’s a technical support level around $175.53.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$19.2 billion market capitalization.

83.89x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Analysts project revenue to grow 37.73% this year and another 18.52% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 65.24% this year and an additional 32.84% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on TTM Technologies

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 5 “Strong Buy” and 1 “Moderate Buy” opinion with price targets between $205 and $225.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest.”

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 51% overvalued with a price target of $124.99.

20,250 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 3.44% of the float with 1.58 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on TTM Technologies

Although Morningstar thinks the stock is highly overvalued, I’m siding with Value Line and the Wall Street analysts, both predicting the stock still has some room to run. I would keep a tight stop loss though.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.