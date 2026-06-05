Datadog Stock Is Up 80% in 2026. CEO Olivier Pomel Is Taking Profits.

Shares of Datadog (DDOG) have surged an impressive 80% in 2026 as investors piled into fast-growing cloud software and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure plays, but the latest insider filings are reminding Wall Street that even top executives occasionally lock in gains after a massive rally.

The stock slipped after CEO Olivier Pomel sold roughly 25,545 shares worth about $6 million on June 2, while Chief Revenue Officer Sean Walters and Chief Product Officer Yanbing Li also trimmed portions of their holdings by 13,169 shares for around $3 million and sold 10,873 shares worth $2.55 million, respectively.

The selling comes after a powerful run fueled by strong earnings, accelerating AI-related demand, and growing optimism around Datadog’s observability platform, though insider sales are often viewed by investors as a signal to watch closely after sharp stock gains.

About Datadog Stock

Datadog is a cloud-native observability and security platform provider that helps enterprises monitor applications, servers, databases, and cloud infrastructure in real time. Headquartered in New York City, the company serves customers across industries as organizations increasingly migrate workloads to the cloud and adopt artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure. Datadog’s platform integrates monitoring, analytics, cybersecurity, and AI observability tools into a unified solution, making it a key player in the rapidly growing cloud software market. The company has a market cap of $86.7 billion currently.

Datadog stock has been one of the strongest-performing large-cap cloud software names in 2026, fueled by investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure spending, accelerating enterprise cloud adoption, and demand for observability and cybersecurity tools. Shares are up 95.4% over the past 52 weeks and have delivered gains of around 74.94% year-to-date (YTD), dramatically outperforming the broader market.

The rally accelerated into early June, with DDOG climbing to a new 52-week high of $278.70 on June 1 as momentum investors poured into AI-linked software names. However, the stock has since retreated sharply from those highs as investors locked in profits following the massive run-up and insider selling disclosures from senior executives added pressure to sentiment. The stock has slumped 7% on June 3 and 2.7% on June 4.

DDOG currently trades at a premium compared to the sector median at 441.75 times forward earnings.

Steady Q1 Performance

Datadog delivered a strong set of first-quarter 2026 results on May 7 , as accelerating enterprise AI adoption and continued cloud migration fueled robust demand. Revenue rose 32% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.01 billion , marking the company’s first-ever billion-dollar revenue quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share climbed to $0.60, up sharply from $0.46 a year earlier. Net income more than doubled YOY to $52.6 million compared to $24.6 million last year.

The company also continued to show strong enterprise customer expansion. Datadog ended the quarter with approximately 4,550 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, up 21% from about 3,770 customers a year earlier. Operating cash flow increased to $335 million, while free cash flow reached $289 million, highlighting improved profitability and strong cash generation. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $4.8 billion at quarter-end.

Management highlighted growing momentum from AI-related workloads, including demand for GPU monitoring, AI observability tools, and security products. CEO Olivier Pomel said Datadog is benefiting from customers deploying “modern, cloud-based, AI-enabled solutions,” while the company also launched several new AI-focused offerings during the quarter, including MCP Server and Bits AI Security Agent.

For the second quarter of 2026, Datadog expects revenue between $1.07 billion and $1.08 billion and non-GAAP EPS between $0.57 and $0.59. For full-year 2026, the company raised its outlook and now projects revenue of $4.30 billion to $4.34 billion, alongside non-GAAP EPS of $2.36 to $2.44.

Analysts predict EPS to be $0.61 for fiscal 2026 , up 45.2% YOY, before surging by 57.4% annually to $0.96 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Datadog Stock?

Last month, RBC Capital raised its price target on Datadog to $250 from $219 and maintained an “Outperform” rating, citing the company’s strong positioning to benefit from rising observability demand tied to cloud migration and AI adoption.

Also, DA Davidson reiterated its “Buy” rating and $250 price target on Datadog, citing growing confidence in the company’s position as a major AI beneficiary with strong long-term growth tailwinds.

Overall, DDOG has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating . Of the 45 analysts covering the stock, 39 advise a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” two analysts give it a “Hold” rating, and one recommends a “Strong Sell.”

While the stock has already surged past the average analyst price target of $226, the Street-high target price of $320 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 35.22%.