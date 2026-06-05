Snap Stock Jumps on Credit Rating Upgrade. What to Know.

Snap (SNAP) received a credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings this week, with its issuer credit rating moving to BB- from B+, accompanied by a positive outlook.

The upgrade also extended to the company’s unsecured notes, which were similarly raised to BB- from B+. Despite today’s surge, SNAP stock remains down about 34% versus its year-to-date high.

Why Is the Credit Rating Upgrade Bullish for Snap Stock?

A credit‑rating upgrade is bullish for SNAP shares because it lowers perceived default risk, reduces future borrowing costs, and signals that fundamentals and cash‑generation profile are strengthening.

Moving from B+ to BB‑ with a positive outlook pushes SNAP closer to investment‑grade territory, widening the pool of potential institutional buyers.

Meanwhile, upgrading the unsecured notes reinforces confidence in the company’s balance sheet.

What Made S&P Raise Its Rating on Snap?

S&P cited several reasons for the upgrade — lower adjusted gross leverage, rising operating cash flow relative to debt, expected sales growth from subscriptions and newer monetization initiatives, and a recently announced cost savings program expected to accelerate deleveraging.

The positive outlook signals potential for a further rating increase over the next 12 months if SNAP successfully executes its cost reduction plans and continues to grow revenue.

Snap’s Chief Financial Officer Doug Hott characterized the upgrade as reflecting progress in strengthening the company’s financial profile while maintaining investment in long-term growth opportunities.

The social media and technology company has emphasized disciplined execution, durable revenue growth, and operational efficiency as core strategic pillars.

Snap Had a Strong Fiscal Q1

SNAP’s Q1 results provide concrete evidence supporting the rating agency’s assessment.

Sales grew 12% year-on-year to $1.53 billion, while net loss narrowed to $89 million and adjusted EBITDA reached $233 million.

Operating cash flow hit $327 million with free cash flow of $286 million, demonstrating meaningful improvement in cash generation.

Revenue diversification efforts are also bearing fruit, with the company's Other Revenue category surging 87% year-over-year to $285 million.

What Lies Ahead for SNAP Shares

Looking ahead, Snap expects more than $500 million in annualized cost reductions during the second half of 2026, a target that S&P views as supportive of further deleveraging.

The company continues to invest in its augmented reality Specs hardware and what it describes as the future of computing.

In India, SNAP has reported 10x advertiser growth over the past two years and now claims over 250 million users in that market, suggesting its international monetization strategy is gaining significant traction.

The credit upgrade arrives at a time when SNAP appears to be successfully transitioning from a growth-at-all-costs model toward a more balanced approach combining revenue expansion with profitability improvement.

The combination of strengthening cash flows, declining leverage, and a credible cost reduction roadmap positions the company for potential investment-grade status if execution continues on this trajectory.

For investors, the upgrade reduces refinancing risk on Snap’s debt and signals improving financial stability that could support a higher valuation multiple over time.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Snap?

Investors should also note that Wall Street finds SNAP stock undervalued at current levels.

While the consensus rating sits at “Hold” only, the mean price target of $7.84 signals potential upside of nearly 30% from here.