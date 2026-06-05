Is Sempra Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $59.1 billion , Sempra ( SRE ) operates regulated utilities and energy infrastructure across the United States and Mexico. The company runs its business through three main segments: Sempra California; Sempra Texas Utilities; and Sempra Infrastructure, providing natural gas, electricity transmission and distribution, and energy infrastructure services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Sempra fits this criterion perfectly. Sempra serves millions of customers and develops large-scale energy projects to support access to cleaner energy.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company have fallen 10.6% from its 52-week high of $101.04 . Over the past three months, its shares have declined 5.3% , underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 17.6% gain during the same period.

SRE stock is up 2.3% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX's 15.4% rise. Longer term, shares of the company have increased 18.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 37.9% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early April. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid July last year.

Shares of Sempra fell 2.2% on May 7 after the company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.51, which missed analysts’ estimates . The earnings miss was driven by lower natural gas sales and weaker revenue from its California utilities business, contributing to a decline in total revenue to $3.66 billion from $3.80 billion a year earlier. Additionally, earnings from Sempra’s California utilities segment slipped to $720 million from $724 million in the prior-year quarter, partially offsetting stronger performance from its Texas utilities business, where earnings increased to $171 million from $146 million.

In comparison, SRE stock has outperformed compared to its rival, Vistra Corp. ( VST ). VST stock has dropped 4.7% YTD and 11% over the past 52 weeks.