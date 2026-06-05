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Is Sempra Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash

With a market cap of $59.1 billion, Sempra (SRE) operates regulated utilities and energy infrastructure across the United States and Mexico. The company runs its business through three main segments: Sempra California; Sempra Texas Utilities; and Sempra Infrastructure, providing natural gas, electricity transmission and distribution, and energy infrastructure services. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Sempra fits this criterion perfectly. Sempra serves millions of customers and develops large-scale energy projects to support access to cleaner energy.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company have fallen 10.6% from its 52-week high of $101.04. Over the past three months, its shares have declined 5.3%, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 17.6% gain during the same period.

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SRE stock is up 2.3% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX's 15.4% rise. Longer term, shares of the company have increased 18.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 37.9% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early April. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid July last year.

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Shares of Sempra fell 2.2% on May 7 after the company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.51, which missed analysts’ estimates. The earnings miss was driven by lower natural gas sales and weaker revenue from its California utilities business, contributing to a decline in total revenue to $3.66 billion from $3.80 billion a year earlier. Additionally, earnings from Sempra’s California utilities segment slipped to $720 million from $724 million in the prior-year quarter, partially offsetting stronger performance from its Texas utilities business, where earnings increased to $171 million from $146 million.

In comparison, SRE stock has outperformed compared to its rival, Vistra Corp. (VST). VST stock has dropped 4.7% YTD and 11% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s underperformance relative to the Nasdaq, analysts remain moderately optimistic on SRE. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 20 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $104.32 is a premium of 15.5% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,830.96 -23.02 -0.09%
Nasdaq Composite
VST 151.64 -2.06 -1.34%
Vistra Energy Corp
SRE 90.34 +0.81 +0.90%
Sempra

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