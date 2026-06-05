Is DexCom Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $28 billion , San Diego, California-based DexCom, Inc. ( DXCM ) is a medical device company that focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for the management of diabetes and metabolic health in the United States and internationally.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” DXCM fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical devices industry.

However, DXCM stock is down 19.3% from its 52-week high of $89.98 touched on July, 30. Moreover, DXCM declined marginally over the past three months and has lagged behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( $DOWI ), which rose 5.8% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario stays the same. Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has declined 15.2%, underperforming DOWI’s 21.5% gain.

DXCM has been trading above its 200- and 50-day moving averages since last month, indicating bullish momentum.

On Apr. 30, DXCM stock rose 3.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $0.56, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.16 billion to $5.25 billion.

When stacked against its peer, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. ( GEHC ), DXCM has underperformed. Over the past year, GEHC stock has declined 10.3% .