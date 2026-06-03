Cotton Posts Mixed Action on Wednesday

Cotton futures posted weakness in the front months of 3 to 31 points, with deferred contracts steady to 26 points higher on Wednesday. The US dollar index was up $0.301 at $99.785. Crude Oil was another $2.44 higher to $96.20.

The Seam reported sales on 137 bales on Tuesday at an average of 69.80 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 6/2 at 86.2805 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 459 on June 2 with the certified stocks level at 243,450 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points last week at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 76.73, down 31 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 80.51, down 3 points,