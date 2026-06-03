Cotton Facing Weakness on Wednesday

Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with 45 to 73 point losses across most contracts on Wednesday. The US dollar index is up $0.296 at $99.480. Crude Oil is another $1.96 higher to $95.72

The Seam reported sales on 137 bales on Tuesday at an average of 69.80 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 6/2 at 86.2805 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 459 on June 2 with the certified stocks level at 243,450 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points last week at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 76.31, down 73 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 80.05, down 49 points,