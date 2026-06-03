Is Target Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $55.9 billion , Target Corporation ( TGT ) is a leading U.S. general merchandise retailer that offers a wide range of products, including apparel, beauty items, groceries, electronics, home furnishings, and household essentials. The company serves customers through its extensive network of stores across the United States as well as its digital platform, Target.com.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Target fits this criterion perfectly. Target is known for its diverse product selection, strategic partnerships, and convenient shopping experience.

Shares of the retailer have decreased 6.6% from its 52-week high of $133.10 . Over the past three months, the stock has risen 3.1% , underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 5.2% return in the same period.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company have soared 27.4% on a YTD basis, surpassing DOWI's 6.1% gain. Longer term, the stock has increased nearly 30% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's nearly 20% return over the same time frame.

TGT stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Target’s shares fell 3.9% on May 20 despite strong Q1 2026 results because investors focused on management’s cautious outlook for the rest of the year. While the company raised its fiscal-year sales growth forecast to about 4% from 2%, the management warned about recent declines in consumer sentiment , raising concerns about slower growth after Q1 sales increased 5.6%

Additionally, analysts noted that the updated guidance implied weaker growth in the remaining quarters, overshadowing better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $1.71 and a full-year EPS outlook at the upper end of the $7.50 - $8.50 range.

In comparison, rival Dollar General Corporation ( DG ) has lagged behind TGT stock. DG stock has declined 22% on a YTD basis and 8% over the past 52 weeks.