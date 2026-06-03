Is Marriott International Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $99.4 billion and operates properties under JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels and other names.
Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” MAR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the lodging industry.
MAR stock reached its 52-week high of $388.37 on May 28, and has slipped 3.8% from that peak. The stock has grown 13.1% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which rose 19.1% during the same time frame.
Over the longer term, however, the scenario changes. MAR is up nearly 43.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 40.8% return of the NASX over the same period.
MAR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum and also above its 50-day moving average since April.
On May 6, MAR stock rose 1.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.72, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, Marriott expects per-share earnings to range from $2.99 to $3.06, and for the full year, earnings to range from $11.38 to $11.63 per share.
When stacked against its closest peer in the lodging industry, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) shares have surged 33.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming MAR stock.
Wall Street’s view of MAR stock is moderately optimistic. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $376.96 suggests a marginal upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.