Is Marriott International Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, Inc. ( MAR ) operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $99.4 billion and operates properties under JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels and other names.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” MAR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the lodging industry.

MAR stock reached its 52-week high of $388.37 on May 28, and has slipped 3.8% from that peak. The stock has grown 13.1% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which rose 19.1% during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, however, the scenario changes. MAR is up nearly 43.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 40.8% return of the NASX over the same period.

MAR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum and also above its 50-day moving average since April.

On May 6, MAR stock rose 1.3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.72, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, Marriott expects per-share earnings to range from $2.99 to $3.06, and for the full year, earnings to range from $11.38 to $11.63 per share.

When stacked against its closest peer in the lodging industry, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT ) shares have surged 33.6% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming MAR stock.