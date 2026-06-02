Cotton Extending Bounce on Tuesday

Cotton futures are up 55 to 70 points in most contracts at midday. The US dollar index is up $0.058 at $99.205. Crude Oil is up $1.13 higher to $93.02.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 66% of the US cotton crop planted as of 5/31, 1% below normal. The crop was also 7% squared, matching the average pace.

The Seam reported sales on 882 bales on Monday at an average of 75.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 6/1 at 86.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 4,998 on June 1 with the certified stocks level at 242,911 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points last week at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 77.34, up 70 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 80.72, up 56 points,