Cigna Stock: Is CI Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

With a market cap of $72.5 billion, The Cigna Group (CI) is a prominent health services company that provides medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and supplemental insurance products, as well as healthcare management services. Headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, the company serves millions of customers, employers, government agencies, and healthcare providers across the United States and internationally.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Cigna fits this criterion perfectly. Its market leadership lies in its integrated healthcare ecosystem, combining health insurance, pharmacy benefit management, specialty pharmacy, and care delivery services under one umbrella.

Shares of the company have slipped 19.1% from its 52-week high of $338.89. CI stock has declined 5.4% over the past three months, compared to the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV), which has dipped 7.7% over the same time frames.

Longer term, CI stock is down marginally on a YTD basis, outperforming XLV’s 4.5% decrease. However, shares of the health insurer have decreased 13.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the ETF’s 11.5% rise over the same time frame.

CI shares are currently trading below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling weak technical momentum.

Cigna has trailed the broader market over the past year as investors weighed ongoing challenges in the health insurance and pharmacy-benefit management (PBM) industries. Sentiment has been pressured by concerns over regulatory scrutiny of PBMs, rising healthcare costs across the insurance sector, and Cigna's transition to a rebate-free pharmacy pricing model, which is expected to compress margins in the near term. Additionally, the company's divestiture of its Medicare Advantage business and plans to exit the Affordable Care Act marketplace have raised questions about future growth opportunities.

In contrast, rival UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has outperformed CI stock, climbing 15.1% on a YTD basis and 25.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Nevertheless, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 23 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $343.14 is a premium of 25.1% to current price levels.