Cotton Extending Rebound on Tuesday Morning

Cotton prices are up 60 to 93 points so far on Tuesday morning. Futures were up 36 to 62 points in most contracts on Monday. The US dollar index was $0.288 lower at $98.140. Crude Oil as up $5.26 at the close.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 66% of the US cotton crop planted as of 5/31, 1% below normal. The crop was also 7% squared, matching the average pace.

The Seam reported sales on 1,730 bales on Friday at an average of 74.18 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 5/29 at 86.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 12,477 on May 29 with the certified stocks level at 237,993 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points on Thursday at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 76.64, up 49 points, currently up 93 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 80.16, up 57 points, currently up 77 points

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 81.32, up 60 points, currently up 71 points