How to Buy CROX for an 11% Discount, or Achieve a 30% Annual Return

Selling cash secured puts on stocks an investor is happy to take ownership of is a great way to generate some extra income. A cash-secured put involves writing an at-the-money or out-of-the-money put option and simultaneously setting aside enough cash to buy the stock. The goal is to either have the put expire worthless and keep the premium, or to be assigned and acquire the stock below the current price. It’s important that anyone selling puts understands that they may be assigned 100 shares at the strike price.

Why Trade Cash Secured Puts?

Selling cash secured puts is a bullish trade but slightly less bullish than outright stock ownership. If the investor was strongly bullish, they would prefer to look at strategies like a long call, a bull call spread, or a poor man’s covered call. Investors would sell a put on a stock they think will stay flat, rise slightly, or at worst not drop too much.

Cash secured put sellers set aside enough capital to purchase the shares and are happy to take ownership of the stock if called upon to do so by the put buyer. Naked put sellers, on the other hand, have no intention of taking ownership of the stock and are purely looking to generate premium from option selling strategies.

The more bullish the cash secure put investor is, the closer they should sell the put to the current stock price. This will generate the most amount of premium and also increase the chances of the put being assigned. Selling deep-out-of-the-money puts generates the smallest amount of premium and is less likely to see the put assigned.

CROX Cash Secured Put Example

On Monday, with Crocs, Inc. (CROX) trading at $119.28, the July put option with a strike price of $110 was trading around $4.10. Traders selling this put would receive $410 in option premium. In return for receiving this premium, they have an obligation to buy 100 shares of CROX for $110. By July 17, if CROX is trading for $105, or $100, or even $80, the put seller still has to buy 100 shares at $110.

But, if CROX is trading above $110, the put option expires worthless, and the trader keeps the $410 option premium. The net capital at risk is equal to the strike price of $110, less the $4.10 in option premium. So, if assigned, the net cost basis will be $105.90. That’s an 11.22% discount from the price it was trading on Monday.

If CROX stays above $1100, the return on capital is:

$410 / $10,590 = 3.87% in 46 days, which works out to 30.72% annualized.

Either the put seller achieves a 30.70% annualized return or gets to buy a quality stock for a 20% discount. You can find other ideas like this using the Naked Put Screener.

Company Details

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 100% Buy with a Strongest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

Relative Strength is above 70%. The market is in overbought territory. Watch for a potential trend reversal.

Of 15 analysts covering CROX, 4 have a Strong Buy rating, 1 has a Moderate Buy rating, 9 have a Hold rating and 1 has a Strong Sell rating.

Implied volatility is currently 50.07% compared to a 12-month high of 72.04% and a low of 35.36%. The IV Percentile is 59% and the IV Rank is 40.11%.

Crocs, Inc. reported earnings on April 30th.

Crocs, Inc. is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style.

Famous for its iconic clog material, Crocs' simple design and great comfort was an instant hit among consumers.

The company offers a wide variety of footwear products including sandals, wedges, flips and slide that cater to people of all age.

Most of the company's shoes are made up of Croslite, which comes with qualities including soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant.

Its other iconic product 'The Classic Clog' for adults and children offers all-day comfort.

It is now using the Croslite technology in its LiteRide collection, which features proprietary foam and is soft, lightweight and resilient.

Summary

While this type of strategy requires a lot of capital, it is a great way to generate an income from stocks you want to own. If you end up being assigned, you can sell covered calls against the shares. You can do this on other stocks as well but remember to start small until you understand a bit more about how this all works.

Risk averse traders might consider buying an out-of-the-money put to protect the downside.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.