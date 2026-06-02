Is Altria Group Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Richmond, Virginia-based Altria Group, Inc. ( MO ) manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company is valued at $114.6 billion and offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand, moist smokeless tobacco and oral tobacco products, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” MO fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the tobacco industry.

However, MO stock is down 7.9% from its 52-week high of $74.56 touched on May 1. Moreover, MO has been on a downward trajectory lately, declining marginally over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average ( $DOWI ), which rose 4.5% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, MO has surged 13.3%, lagging behind DOWI’s 20.7% gain.

MO has been trading above its 200-day moving average since January and also above its 50-day moving average since the end of April, indicating a bullish momentum.

On Apr. 30, MO stock rose 6.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $5.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.32, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.56 to $5.72 per share.

When stacked against its peer, Philip Morris International Inc. ( PM ), MO has outperformed. Over the past year, PM stock has declined 4.4% .