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Is Altria Group Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Altria Group Inc_ logo on building- by Kristi Blokhin via Shutterstock
Altria Group Inc_ logo on building- by Kristi Blokhin via Shutterstock

Richmond, Virginia-based Altria Group, Inc. (MO) manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company is valued at $114.6 billion and offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand, moist smokeless tobacco and oral tobacco products, and more. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” MO fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the tobacco industry.   

However, MO stock is down 7.9% from its 52-week high of $74.56 touched on May 1. Moreover, MO has been on a downward trajectory lately, declining marginally over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average ($DOWI), which rose 4.5% during the same period.    

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Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, MO has surged 13.3%, lagging behind DOWI’s 20.7% gain.    

MO has been trading above its 200-day moving average since January and also above its 50-day moving average since the end of April, indicating a bullish momentum. 

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On Apr. 30, MO stock rose 6.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $5.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.32, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.56 to $5.72 per share. 

When stacked against its peer, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), MO has outperformed. Over the past year, PM stock has declined 4.4%.    

Additionally, sentiment on MO remains moderately optimistic. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $69.73 suggests 1.6% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MO 68.65 -0.93 -1.34%
Altria Group
$DOWI 51,078.88 unch unch
Dow Jones Industrial Average
PM 172.66 -4.72 -2.66%
Philip Morris International

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