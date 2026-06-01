Hogs Sees Pressure on Monday

Lean hog futures are trading with losses of 75 cents to $1.12 at the close, with July 35 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.86 on Monday afternoon, up 63 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 48 cents on May 28 at $91.40.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 30 cents at $99.75 per cwt. The loin, butt, and rib primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 476,000 head. That is up 12,461 head from the same Monday last year.
Jun 26 Hogs closed at $95.025, down $0.825,
Jul 26 Hogs closed at $99.850, up $0.350
Aug 26 Hogs closed at $97.600, down $0.750,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.