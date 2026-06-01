Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Sees Pressure on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with losses of 75 cents to $1.12 at the close, with July 35 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.86 on Monday afternoon, up 63 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 48 cents on May 28 at $91.40. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 30 cents at $99.75 per cwt. The loin, butt, and rib primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 476,000 head. That is up 12,461 head from the same Monday last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $95.025, down $0.825,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $99.850, up $0.350

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $97.600, down $0.750,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 99.850s +0.350 +0.35%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 95.025s -0.825 -0.86%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 97.600s -0.750 -0.76%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 1
The Quantum Computing Boom Is Back. IBM Proves It Is the Smartest Stock to Buy
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock Is Trading at 42x Trailing Earnings. Analysts Say That’s Still Cheap.
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity Points to Boston Scientific Stock as a Hot M&A Target
Meta Platforms Inc sign with logo by- Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Meta Has a Plan to Monetize Its AI Investments. Its Underperforming Stock Needs It Badly.
Coca-Cola Co on phone with blue background by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 5
Why Warren Buffett Hasn’t Sold Coca-Cola Stock for Over 30 Years
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.